Leaked: Man City’s 2022/23 Home, Away, and Third Kit Details Revealed

As usual for this time of year, Footy Headlines have leaked the colour of Manchester City's home, away and third strips.

The release of Manchester City's new kits are always an exciting time for supporters.

With some iconic strips down the years, lots of fans will be hoping the 2022/23 season adds some more to that collection. And despite it only being November, we've had our first leaks come through.

Courtesy of Footy Headlines, the colour scheme of Manchester City's home, away and third kit details have been leaked.

It looks like the home strip for the 2022/23 season will consist of a ‘sky blue’ with a ‘maroon' design - signifying that maroon will feature on a City home shirt for the first time in the club’s history.

The away strip also looks like it will indeed feature the club's classic feature of black and red stripes - famously donned by the Sky Blues in the 2011/2012 title-winning campaign.

That particular colour has been described as 'tango red' in the past, and will likely be a nod to the 1969 FA Cup-winning side. And, of course, it's a huge fan favourite.

Moving onto the third kit, which mainly contains ‘a striking yellow', with previous reports noting it will ‘evoke memories of the Nike third jerseys of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons’.

However, from the above image, it doesn't seem to contain the purple element of the previously mentioned leak. It's still possible, however, that it could feature on the strip at some stage.

There's obviously no timeframe yet as to when these kits will be released, however, the leaks that have been reported recently seem to be very consistent in their design.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra