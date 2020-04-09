Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 Third Kit Additional Details

Further details surrounding the 2020/21 Manchester City Third Kit have come to light on Thursday courtesy of FootyHeadlines.

The third edition among next season's kit range, which is set to be released in July or August 2020, is set to be a combination of 'whisper-white' - a very light beige tone - and 'peacoat' - a standard navy colour.

Perhaps the more interesting aspect of the third kit comes in the form of its Brit Pop-inspired Paisley pattern, implemented into the background of the design. According to FootyHeadlines, it is set to feature a classic colour combination.

Manchester City fans will be familiar with a white or light colour tone being implemented into secondary or third kits, with several of the club's editions featuring similarly bright colour schemes in recent decades. However, this could be the most 'out there' kit yet, with Puma opting for a very bold combination of patterns and colour tones.

That being said, many City fans will understand and appreciate that whatever Puma draw up for next season, it simply can't get much worse than the 2019/20 third edition.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra