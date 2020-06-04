LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

The controversial new home shirt has split the opinion of many City fans following previous images that surfaced on the official Puma website as well as through FootyHeadlines.

Esphavane have provided four new angles of the new home shirt, which appears to feature a slightly lighter shade of blue as opposed to that shown on the boys shirt leaks on the Puma website last month.

However, the last set of images seem to have swayed the opinion of City fans ever so slightly, with some claiming they are fans of the slightly brighter shade of blue.

As stated in previous reports, the new home shirt is set to feature a mosaic pattern inspired by art seen particularly in the Northern Quarter region of Manchester city centre. Some fans have likened the execution of such a style to a swimming pool - hardly flattering really.

