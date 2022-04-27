Skip to main content

Leaked: Phil Foden Photo Emerges Featuring Manchester City's 2022/2023 HOME Kit

The first photo of the 2022/2023 Manchester City home kit has been leaked on social media, featuring the club's star forward Phil Foden.

As Manchester City edge into their final six scheduled fixtures of the ongoing season - with a second-consecutive Champions League final also still on the cards - details concerning the upcoming campaign are starting to emerge.

Just this week, Manchester City announced their pre-season plans ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign, with a tour of the United States now in the diary, with one confirmed opponent announced by the club in an official statement.

Manchester City have revealed that two fixtures will take place ahead of the new season in the USA, with a clash against Club América of the Mexican Liga BBVA MX set to take place at the NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 20th (7:30 p.m. CT.)

The second of such fixtures is yet to be revealed.

With one game already in the diary, the kit that Manchester City could unveil against their Mexican opponents in late July has also been leaked on social media this week, with the first image featuring Phil Foden.

The leaked photo comes via a user on Manchester City fan forum site, Blue Moon Forum, which appears to showcase Phil Foden donning the club's 2022/2023 home shirt.

In late October of last year, it had been reported by Footy Headlines that Manchester City's new shirt would combine the club's traditional Sky Blue colour, with maroon - in reference to the club's historical use of the pallet.

Should the above image turn out to be the truth, then the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt would join Puma's previous editions at the club in being bold and away from the norm within the game.

While the use of a central club badge was often common place in years of the past, it is rarely utilised in modern day kits, although the return of the style could place the new shirt firmly among the fans' all-time favourites.

