LEAKED: Phil Foden Spotted In 2021/2022 Man City Home Shirt

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been spotted on a shoot ahead of the launch of the 2021/2022 home shirt, with the 20 year-old England international modelling the full kit in a leaked photograph.

Next season's home kit was first leaked at the end of last month, with the shirt featuring a design that celebrates the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Agüero's injury-time goal against QPR in May 2012, with the time of the goal 93:20 printed within the shirt.

As reported by Footy Headlines, the colours that have been used in the 2021/2022 edition of the home shirt appear to have been inspired by the Umbro kits worn during that period.

It is also the first time since 2010/2011 that the brand and sponsor logos on the front are white - the season that Manchester City ended their trophy drought via an FA Cup success at Wembley.

Thursday afternoon saw a leaked image of Manchester City forward Phil Foden wearing the full 2021/2022 home kit on a set - presumably filming for media content to be released around the launch of the German manufacturers' latest edition.

As seen in the image above, Puma have replicated Umbro's 2011/2012 home kit by accompanying the 93:20 shirt with sky blue shorts and sky blue socks - which also features white hoops similar to those seen ten years ago.

It remains unknown as to when Manchester City fans can expect the release of the new home shirt, but with media duties already being fulfilled by first-team players, it can only be just around the corner - with late May or early June possibly being targeted by Puma and the club.

Fans have also been made aware that the away kit is likely to be predominantly white, with teal and pink details, while the third kit is largely navy blue with sky blue details and also for the first time since the mid 1970s, without a club badge.

