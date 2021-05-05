LEAKED: The 2021/2022 Man City Away Kit

As we edge closer to the end of the current campaign, leaked information surrounding the new kits for the 2021/2022 season continue to flow, and Wednesday has brought about new information concerning Manchester City's away kit.

German kit manufacturers Puma have been known for opting for bold designs and risky concepts since they became the producer for Manchester City's kits at the start of the 2019/2020 season - and next season will be no different.

As previously confirmed, the away kit for next season at Manchester City will combine a dominant colour of white, along with teal and pink to be implemented into the sponsor logos.

New information courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas has highlighted the full design of the 2021/2022 away kit, and showcases exactly how Puma intend on utilising white, teal, and pink in the new edition.

As seen on the image above, the large majority of the kit will be white, with all the various sponsorship logos and the club badge involving a gradient fading from pink into teal - or as it is officially named; 'Ocean Depths'.

It must be noted that the grey area on the chest is NOT a graphic on the kit itself, and is merely used to indicate the ventilation/micro-perforations on the fabric for the player-worn version of the away kit.

This area highlighted in grey will be similar to the ventilation seen on the below image, taken from next season's AC Milan home kit - as provided by Todo Sobre Camisetas.

The 2021/2022 home kit for Manchester City will be a special tribute edition to the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's Premier League title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011/2012 season.

As for the third kit, this shirt will not feature a club badge for the first time since the mid-1970s, and will instead feature 'Man City' across the front of the shirt, with the Puma logo centred.

