Leaked: Vincent Kompany and David Silva Statues Ahead of Official Club Unveiling

The statues of Manchester City legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva have been leaked while under construction, on social media on Monday morning.

The club have already confirmed that statues of the duo will be unveiled ahead of Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

In an official club statement, Manchester City have also announced that the award-winning sculptor Andy Scott won the commission to create permanent statues of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

It was revealed that the appointment of Andy Scott followed an 'exhaustive selection process' that began in March 2020, and the first two of the three statues will be revealed this weekend.

Ahead of the official unveiling, two photos of the statues have been leaked on social media on Monday morning, however it is important to note that the images were taken while the figures remained under construction.

As shared by Twitter user @djwskyblu, Vincent Kompany and David Silva's statues have been pictured while under construction and the pair will be captured in steel by the aforementioned acclaimed sculptor, Andy Scott.

The third and final statue of Sergio Aguero - which will stand alongside David Silva and Vincent Kompany - is set to be completed in 2022 and will also be executed by Andy Scott as part of the commission from Manchester City.

