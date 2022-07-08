'Absolute Perfect Fit'- Lee Sharpe Gives Verdict On Kalvin Phillips' Transfer To Manchester City

Former Premier League footballer Lee Sharpe has shared his views on Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City. Phillips' signing was confirmed this week after a month of speculation surrounding City's interest in the player.

Phillips spent the entirety of his career thus far with former club Leeds United. The midfielder joined Leeds' academy in 2010 and went on to make 233 appearances for the club, gaining promotion to the Premier League and becoming an England international during that time.

IMAGO / News Images

Having spent so long at his former side, there have been questions around how Phillips will adapt to his new surroundings. However, former Leeds player Lee Sharpe doesn't believe this will be an issue.

Sharpe most famously played for City's bitter rivals Manchester United, but also had a three year stint at Leeds between 1996 and 1999. Speaking to Bettors.ng on Phillips' transfer from his former club, Sharpe said: “I think it’s an absolutely perfect fit for him.

“The way he sits and holds in midfield, dictates the game, reads the game well, plays the ball forward and looks for a pass. He’s got a lot of ability.

“I think he’ll thrive at Man City under Pep and with better players.”

City reportedly spent around £42million on the England international- so the cityzens will be hoping Sharpe's assessment proves to be accurate, having paid a sizeable fee to bring the Yorkshireman to the Etihad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage