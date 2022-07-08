Skip to main content

'Absolute Perfect Fit'- Lee Sharpe Gives Verdict On Kalvin Phillips' Transfer To Manchester City

Former Premier League footballer Lee Sharpe has shared his views on Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City. Phillips' signing was confirmed this week after a month of speculation surrounding City's interest in the player. 

Phillips spent the entirety of his career thus far with former club Leeds United. The midfielder joined Leeds' academy in 2010 and went on to make 233 appearances for the club, gaining promotion to the Premier League and becoming an England international during that time. 

Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United

Having spent so long at his former side, there have been questions around how Phillips will adapt to his new surroundings. However, former Leeds player Lee Sharpe doesn't believe this will be an issue. 

Sharpe most famously played for City's bitter rivals Manchester United, but also had a three year stint at Leeds between 1996 and 1999. Speaking to Bettors.ng on Phillips' transfer from his former club, Sharpe said: “I think it’s an absolutely perfect fit for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The way he sits and holds in midfield, dictates the game, reads the game well, plays the ball forward and looks for a pass. He’s got a lot of ability.

“I think he’ll thrive at Man City under Pep and with better players.”

City reportedly spent around £42million on the England international- so the cityzens will be hoping Sharpe's assessment proves to be accurate, having paid a sizeable fee to bring the Yorkshireman to the Etihad. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

By Dylan Mcbennett42 minutes ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago1012406207h (1)
Features/Opinions

Could Manchester City Look At Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer As Raheem Sterling Replacement?

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago0040725060h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Sanction Frenkie De Jong Sale Regardless Of Bernardo Silva Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Talks Progressing' Between Manchester City And Chelsea In Nathan Ake Deal

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Official: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields Joins Southampton

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Alvarez Argentina 2
Features/Opinions

Julian Alvarez Says Coming to Manchester City is a Privilege in His First Interview With The Club

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Alvarez 1
News

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Says Emotional Farewell to River Plate Teammates After Final Game

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago