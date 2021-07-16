Sports Illustrated home
Leicester and Man City Could Be At 75% Capacity For Community Shield At Wembley - Hope Remains For 100% Attendance

Manchester City kick off their competitive season with the Community Shield fixture against Leicester City just a week before the 2021/22 Premier League season commences.
And since, talks around the stadium capacity are ongoing amid the rising COVID-19 cases in London.

The Premier League champions will take on Brendan Rodgers' men at Wembley Stadium on the July 7th as competitive football returns to action just a month after the European Championship final in the same venue.

As per the gradual set of relaxations offered by the UK government in the recent weeks, the European Championships final saw over 60,000 fans attend the event, with further positive news of Premier League stadiums being at full capacity when the season begins in the second week of August.

The late stages of Wimbledon saw the Centre Court buzzing at full capacity, and this weekend’s Formula One British Grand Prix is set to be at 100% capacity as well.

Now, according to the latest information from Jason Bourne of talkSPORT, Wembley Stadium could be up to 75% capacity for the Community Shield game between Manchester City and the FA Cup winners Leicester City.

However, Bourne reports that the final decision on the stadium capacity lies with the local councils and not the UK government or the Football Association, who have already given the green light for a full capacity crowd.

On a more positive note for the local Manchester City supporters who wish to attend the charity event, there is still ‘some hope’ for a 100% capacity allowance but talks on the subject are ongoing and a final decision is yet to be announced.

This news comes a few days after Manchester City announced their pre-season fixture with Preston North End, which will provide local supporters a chance to attend the game at the Academy Stadium on 27th July.

