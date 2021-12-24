Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    "Leicester Remain Leicester" - Pep Guardiola Not Fooled By Brendan Rodgers' Side's Premier League Form

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has widely praised Leicester City, highlighting the quality of their manager and players, ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium.
    City, who sit three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their final home game of the year on Boxing Day, are looking to win their ninth consecutive Premier League match. 

    Leicester, who scored an 89th minute penalty in August to deny City from winning the FA Community Shield, suffered a 1-0 loss to the Blues at the King Power back in September, with a Bernardo Silva goal the difference between the two teams. 

    The Foxes were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday, and haven’t played a Premier League match since December 12th, when they also beat Newcastle United 4-0. 

    Leicester have won just six games in the league so far this season, are situated in ninth, and had been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League earlier this month. 

    Despite the poor form and finding themselves ten points off the top four, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the 2021 FA Cup winners, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash. 

    "Leicester remain Leicester. A top quality manager (Brendan Rodgers), with exceptional players in all departments. Sometimes seasons have highs and lows," said Pep Guardiola.  

    "Maybe we are used to seeing them all the time up there. Hats off to how the club work, in recruitment, readapting and readjusting. Sometimes they are not consistent, but one game, with the quality they have, anything can happen."

    "The quality they have from the keeper (Kasper Schmeichel), to (Jamie) Vardy, they are exceptional," the Catalan went on to say, with the latter having scored a hat-trick the last time Leicester played at the Etihad. 

    News

    just now
