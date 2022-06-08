Skip to main content

Leila Ouahabi Signs For Manchester City Women From Barcelona Femeni

Leila Ouahabi has agreed a two-year deal and will officially join the club on 1 July when her current contract is up with Barcelona Femeni.

Leila Ouahabi

Ouahabi in action for Barcelona

The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the best wing-backs in Spain and has won every trophy on offer to her whilst at Barcelona.

Ouahabi came through the La Masia academy at the age of 13 then went onto spend 13 years with the club before joining Valencia in 2013 for three years.

After that stint the left-back re-joined Barcelona but now she is excited to get started with Manchester City.

Speaking to ManCity.com Ouahabi said: “I am very happy, I was looking forward to this moment and I am really happy now it is all done."

Ouahabi against Real Madrid 

Ouahabi against Real Madrid 

She went onto say: “Manchester City have always been a team that caught my eye. I like their style of football so much and the DNA of the Club is very exciting.

“This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I’m really looking forward to it. I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong Club. Both personally and professionally, I think I will grow and develop here.

“I also want to keep winning trophies. I like winning and being competitive, and I am coming here to win trophies for City.”

Ouahabi has 46 Spanish caps to her name and is set to feature in this years Euro's before she join City.

