L'Equipe Name 2021 World XI Including Two Man City Stars, Three Chelsea Names, and Representatives from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich

2021 was an incredible year for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side were crowned Premier League Champions, reigned supreme over the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row, and reached their first-ever Champions League final.

In addition, the club finished the previous calendar year with a sizeable gap at the top of the current Premier League table, sitting a staggering 10 points ahead of Chelsea heading into the second-half of the campaign.

French publication L'Équipe have this week named their 2021 World XI, including two Manchester City players in centre-back Ruben Dias, and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

The pair have been joined by Edouard Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marquinhos, Theo Hernandez, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

The City and Portugal international won the Champions League Defender of the Season as well as Premier League Player of the Season in 2021, and was largely recognised as the standout centre-half in Europe last season.

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance was also recognised domestically, as he won the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second time in a row - an accolade that showcases how much respect his displays commanded from his peers last season.

While two of Manchester City’s finest were deservedly rewarded, the question that does spring to mind is why other members from the Etihad Stadium were not selected in L'Équipe’s XI?

After all, Ilkay Gundogan was one of Europe’s highest-scoring midfielders in 2021, Kyle Walker made his way into the UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament alongside having a stellar campaign, and Joao Cancelo has arguably been the most outstanding full-back in the world in the previous calendar year.

Taking their displays into consideration, while adding the fact that these names also won two trophies and reached a major European final, the question put forth certainly has weight behind it.

