Leroy Sané Sends Heartfelt Message to Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Former Manchester City and current Bayern Munich star, Leroy Sané has sent a strong message of support to Oleksandr Zinchenko amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko has been recognized for his importance to this Manchester City side on the pitch, it is off the pitch where he has deservedly been on the receiving end of plaudits from the footballing world.

After all, the 25-year old has not been afraid to voice his opinions on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, recently releasing a heartfelt statement about the unfortunate situation via social media.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian international joined several protesters in attending a vigil in Manchester city square in opposition of Russia’s heinous crimes against humanity.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané is one of those who has admired Oleksandr Zinchenko’s incredible mental strength during such trying times, reserving special praise for his former teammate.

IMAGO / PA Images Leroy Sané played with Zinchenko in Manchester IMAGO / Action Plus Oleksandr Zinchenko salutes the fans after an FA Cup clash

"At Man City, I played with Oleksandr Zinchenko, a very likeable teammate, my age," Sané began.

"I hope that he and his family are doing well given the circumstances and that they can live a life of peace again as soon as possible. I really hope this war will be over soon”, he expressed when speaking to iMiaSanMia.

It is impossible to argue with the German's kind words, as all of the Ukrainian football players have had to balance their responsibilities on the pitch, while earing the pain of the gut-wrenching situation their country finds itself in.

The ever-reliable left-back had revealed in an interview with Gary Lineker of the BBC that, if not for his young daughter, he would have returned to his homeland to support his fellow countrymen.

