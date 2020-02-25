BREAKING: Leroy Sane does NOT travel with the Man City squad for Real Madrid clash

Despite training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning, Leroy Sane has NOT been included in the 22-man squad for Manchester City's UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid in Spain.

Manchester City have been without the lightning German since August of last summer, following his anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

However, despite there being optimism that the 24-year-old would make his return at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night AND the player training with the squad ahead of their flight to Spain, Sane has not been named amongst the rest of the squad.

The full 22-man squad can be found below:

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra