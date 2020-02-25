City Xtra
BREAKING: Leroy Sane does NOT travel with the Man City squad for Real Madrid clash

Freddie Pye

Despite training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning, Leroy Sane has NOT been included in the 22-man squad for Manchester City's UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid in Spain.

Manchester City have been without the lightning German since August of last summer, following his anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

However, despite there being optimism that the 24-year-old would make his return at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night AND the player training with the squad ahead of their flight to Spain, Sane has not been named amongst the rest of the squad.

The full 22-man squad can be found below:

Roberto Martinez feels Belgian midfielder is 'committed to the project' following ban from Champions League

Roberto Martinez, the manager of Belgium, has given an update on the situation surrounding Kevin De Bruyne following City's two-year Champions League ban.

markgough96

Man City rivals believe club 'should be punished' by the Premier League for violating FFP rules

Club rivals are pushing for Manchester City to be punished by the Premier League for violating FFP rules.

markgough96

Bayern Munich 'having doubts' about plans to sign Manchester City star

Recent reports suggest Bayern Munich bosses are 'having doubts' about signing long-term target Leroy Sané

markgough96

Confirmed Match Officials: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League)

UEFA have confirmed that a team of Italian officials will take charge of the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 26th February.

Freddie Pye

"We will go there to win." - Kevin De Bruyne speaks ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoke ahead of the clubs crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City made it two wins from two with a late 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium. Gabriel Jesus' strike was enough to separate the sides, and here's five things we learned from the game

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus made the difference for Manchester City in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Here's our player ratings from a vital three points...

richarddugdale

The City Xtra Podcast | #1 - Away Day Grind & Madrid Motivation

In the first episode of brand new City Xtra Podcast, we look at the grind against Leicester on Saturday and the team news ahead of a difficult tie at Real Madrid.

Freddie Pye

Juventus make Man City striker one of their 'top priorities' - €70 fee mentioned

Juventus have made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus one of their 'top priorities' for the upcoming summer transfer window.

WillBeaman19

Man City respond to Barcelona ‘enquiries’ about player - Spanish side ‘would like’ to sign the midfielder

Spanish giants FC Barcelona ‘would like’ to sign Manchester City star and have made ‘enquiries’ about a potential transfer.

markgough96