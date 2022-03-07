Skip to main content

Leroy Sane Names Liverpool Among His Two Favourites for the Champions League Alongside Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has named two clubs that pose the greatest threat to the Bundesliga giants in their pursuit of Champions League glory this season, during a recent interview.

In the 2020/21 season, Manchester City breached unchartered territory by reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

Beating European heavyweights such as Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain along the way, City finally cracked the code to reaching the final hurdle of the competition.

While Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea emerged triumphant in the all-important clash on the day, Manchester City had made incredible progress in a competition where they had faltered over the years.

As they remain one of the competition’s favourites to go all the way once again, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane named his former side as one of the most dangerous opponents in their quest for European glory this season.

I would say the way they are playing at the moment: Liverpool FC and Manchester City”, he revealed.

The German winger spent four seasons at the Etihad Stadium and played a key role in two of the club’s most successful league campaigns, in the ‘Centurions’ and the ‘Fourmidables’ seasons.

As a result, the 26-year old is fully aware of just how much of a threat Pep Guardiola’s side can pose, especially considering they have been one of Europe’s standout sides once again this season.

While reigning supreme in the Premier League so far, Manchester City qualified to the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare, above top sides like PSG and RB Leipzig in their group.

With a 5-0 demolition of Sporting CP in the first leg of the round of 16 tie, Manchester City already have one foot in the quarter-finals prior to the reverse fixture on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane is sensible in being wary of a more seasoned Manchester City side in the Champions League, as this season may just be the one where they are finally crowned as the kings of European football.

