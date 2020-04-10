“It's the fairest thing to do..." - Leroy Sané opens up on life without football and matches behind closed doors

Leroy Sané has said, in an interview with Manchester City, that finishing the Premier League season would be the "fairest" thing to do, even if it meant playing matches behind closed doors.

The winger, who was on the verge of re-entering first-team football for City, voiced his thoughts to the Manchester City website.

(Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

“I really miss football and want to be back on the pitch as soon as possible," he said.

"We have no choice but to trust the experts and be ready for when we start again. If it continues then it will probably be behind closed doors - that would be fine..."

If the rest of the season was played out, it would mean that Sané, who has missed the entire league season with a knee injury, would get a chance to finish the season under Pep Guardiola; amid speculation that the German will leave City at the end of the season.

(Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

“It’s important that we find solutions, without taking people’s health lightly. Purely from a sporting point of view, it would of course be the fairest thing to do if the season was still somehow finished.”

