Leroy Sane provides fitness update

Leroy Sane has provided the latest update on his road to full fitness in an interview with the German national team, following his long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in August 2019.

The 24-year-old took part in his first few minutes of match action in late February following almost seven months on the sidelines, when he faced Arsenal U23s at the Emirates Stadium.

When speaking to the German national team directly, Sane stated that this was the plan all along, a plan that had been communicated to Pep Guardiola throughout his rehabilitation.

"I planned this from the start and spoke with the coach. I had a very good feeling and was on the right track - a comeback was imminent. One or two games is missing in order to achieve the self-confidence you need again."

The former PFA Young Player of the Year went on to state that he needed to give his body time after such a long period away from full match action.

"I didn't want to jump straight in after a long injury, I wanted to take the time my body needed. I made the decision to start with the second team to get used to the speed step by step. Many were surprised, but it was the logical first step."

Leroy Sane's recovery will have undoubtedly taken a significant halt on a match speed front, following the suspension of all football across the majority of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has been confirmed that the winger is partaking in gym work in the same facility as Ilkay Gundogan, with the guidance of Manchester City physios.

