Leroy Sane Reveals Desire to Meet One Opponent in the Champions League Final With Bayern Munich

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has described the possibility of a Champions League final between his former side and Bayern Munich as a 'dream', in a feature with the club.

While a season-ending ACL injury meant Leroy Sane’s final season at the Etihad Stadium before returning to the Bundesliga was one to forget, there is no denying how electric he was during his time in a Manchester City shirt.

The German international winger’s searing pace, coupled with his nifty footwork, made him a fan favourite during his four-year stint under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As the 26-year old has redeemed his career after a worrying start to life at Bayern Munich, he has revealed how playing a Champions League final against his former employers would be a dream fixture.

Leroy Sane told Manchester City's official website during a recent interview with the club, "That would definitely be a very special game for me. No nutmegs from me for (Manchester) City if that happens!" "But before we talk about that, we have to fight for the semi-finals next week first. We have a lot to make up for." Leroy Sane continued, "Still, winning the Champions League is our main goal. Bayern (Munich) and (Manchester) City are definitely two teams that can make it to the final. I hope it becomes a reality."

With Pep Guardiola’s affiliation with the Bavarian giants as well, all roads point towards a European final between both sides if they overcome their quarter-final and semi-final hurdles.

While the Sky Blues have adapted in fine fashion since the former Schalke man’s departure with Phil Foden shining in that vacant left-wing role in particular, Sane would perhaps have been the perfect former player to be involved in Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League title decider against Liverpool.

Scoring four league goals against Jurgen Klopp’s men, one of his strikes that instantly springs to mind against the Reds was his decisive winner in the unforgettable top of the table clash between both sides in the 2018/19 season.

While being reunited with Leroy Sane in the Champions League final would be a story every football romantic pines for, Manchester City have a lot of boxes they need to tick currently before they start thinking as far ahead in the future.

