Leroy Sane Thanks Manchester City Fans For Their Role in his Adjustment to Etihad Stadium Life

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has admitted how Manchester City fans made it 'easier' for him to settle into his new surroundings upon joining the Etihad club, during a recent interview with the official website of his former employers.

During his stint at the Etihad Stadium, Germany international Leroy Sane was perhaps one of the most adored players amongst the Manchester City fanbase.

The now Bayern Munich star's blistering pace, fleet footedness, and his wand of a left foot made him a joy to watch for Manchester City fans across the world, as the electric winger was a showman every time he was on the ball.

Signed by Pep Guardiola’s side at just 20 years of age, Leroy Sane has recently discussed how Manchester City's fans helped him settle into his new surroundings in his debut season.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto “They made the adjustment easier for me”, he opened, as a part of a feature for Manchester City’s official website. Leroy Sane continued, “It’s always helpful, both for everyday life and for performance on the pitch, when you get positive feedback. It was my first time being abroad and I was still very young." IMAGO / Pressinphoto "I hope that I have been able to repay their trust to the fullest. I still can remember when I heard the City fans singing my song for the first time. It gave me goosebumps and it was really special to me.” IMAGO / Xinhua

During his first season, the former Schalke forward showed flashes of brilliance, but did not set things alight instantly due to getting a gradual understanding of English football and most importantly, the Pep Guardiola way.

However, Sane played a starring role during the following season, with 14 goals and 19 assists to his name in all competitions, as the Sky Blues did the impossible by reaching 100 points in a single Premier League campaign.

The same can be said for the 2018/19 season as well, as the balletic wideman scored 16 and assisted 19 goals, as Manchester City won an unprecedented domestic treble.

While his final campaign at the Etihad Stadium was marred by a horrific season-ending injury from the start, it seemed as if City fans’ affinity towards Leroy Sane worked wonders, as he went on to become one of the best in the business.

