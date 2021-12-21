Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    "Let Him Put Whatever Numbers He Wants", "Yes, Fully Deserved!" - Many Man City Fans Excited By Contract Renewal Update Surrounding Key Star

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to a new report suggesting that Joao Cancelo is in line for a significant pay rise following a sensational start to the season at the Etihad Stadium.
    The Premier League champions have relied heavily on the artistry of the Portugal international over the past few months, with Cancelo sealing his status as almost irreplaceable for Pep Guardiola's side.

    Cancelo, whose current deal at City runs until 2025, netted an absolute piledriver past Martin Dubravka in his side's 4-0 league win over Newcastle United at the weekend, which was the Sky Blues' eighth straight triumph in the Premier League.

    The 27-year-old has delivered world-class displays across the pitch since August - which has seen him receive praise from Guardiola, who has insisted that the full-back has the potential to get even better.

    As per a new report from The Daily Star this week, Cancelo is set to receive a significant pay rise next summer, which could see the defender earn around £250,00-per-week in the east side of Manchester.

    It has been reported previously that Manchester City have begun talks over extending Cancelo's existing contract at the club after a sensational run of performances from the former Juventus star, who has registered three goals and seven assists across 24 appearances this season.

    A host of Manchester City fans have expressed their delight at the latest update on Cancelo's contract on social media, with the Portuguese having become one of the most liked players among the first-team squad since the start of the campaign.

