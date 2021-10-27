    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Let's Go, Cole Palmer!", "Perfect Lineup" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Starting XI Against West Ham in Carabao Cup Round of 16 Tie

    Several Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's team selection to face West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues can seal a berth in the quarter-final of the competition for the fifth season running with a victory against David Moyes' side at the London Stadium.

    Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are among those who have returned to the lineup after being benched for City's 4-1 win away at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Cole Palmer, who netted his first Champions League goal in City's 5-1 demolition of Club Brugge last week, has also been named in the starting XI by Guardiola, who has given a timely rest to the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    Nathan Ake has also been recalled the fold as he partners Stones in the heart of defence, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to make only his fourth appearance of the campaign.

    Fernandinho will partner De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, which will provide a real test in the middle of the park for West Ham duo Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

    A host of City fans have expressed their excitement at Guardiola's selection for the tie, with the Catalan boss naming a far stronger lineup than the one that cruised past Wycombe in September.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Palmer x Walker cover
    News

    "Let's Go, Cole Palmer!", "Perfect Lineup" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Starting XI Against West Ham in Carabao Cup Round of 16 Tie

    25 seconds ago
    sipa_35646355
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: West Ham vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

    38 minutes ago
    sipa_35645291
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City's January Transfer Plans Around Bernardo Silva Revealed Amid Future Uncertainty

    1 hour ago
    MCFC
    News

    "Run It Back!", "Take My Money!" – Many Man City Fans React to Leaked 2022/2023 Away Kit Details

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35646342
    News

    Source Reveals Man City Rising Star Came Close to NOT Signing Professional Contract With Premier League Champions

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35066098
    News

    Man City Face Battle With Arsenal for La Liga Defender - Opportunity to Sign Player for Free Looming

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35594155
    News

    Raheem Sterling Set to Launch New Charity to Support Young People

    5 hours ago
    PUMA
    News

    Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Third Kit Details Revealed

    5 hours ago