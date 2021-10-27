"Let's Go, Cole Palmer!", "Perfect Lineup" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Starting XI Against West Ham in Carabao Cup Round of 16 Tie

Several Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's team selection to face West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues can seal a berth in the quarter-final of the competition for the fifth season running with a victory against David Moyes' side at the London Stadium.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are among those who have returned to the lineup after being benched for City's 4-1 win away at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cole Palmer, who netted his first Champions League goal in City's 5-1 demolition of Club Brugge last week, has also been named in the starting XI by Guardiola, who has given a timely rest to the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Nathan Ake has also been recalled the fold as he partners Stones in the heart of defence, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to make only his fourth appearance of the campaign.

Fernandinho will partner De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, which will provide a real test in the middle of the park for West Ham duo Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

A host of City fans have expressed their excitement at Guardiola's selection for the tie, with the Catalan boss naming a far stronger lineup than the one that cruised past Wycombe in September.

