"Let's See What Can Happen" - Man City Star Ferran Torres Opens Up On Transfer Links To Key Striker

Manchester City and Spain winger Ferran Torres has been speaking this week to Spanish press, and discussed recent reports surrounding Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann.

The 30 year-old French international forward has been linked with an audacious move to Manchester City over the past few days, as Etihad officials seek to secure a high-profile replacement for Sergio Aguero.

As the summer months slowly progress, there has been little to no steps forward taken in the direction of signing a new first choice striker, after an initial £100 million bid for Harry Kane had been rejected by Tottenham.

This week, Manchester City had been linked with a move for Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, with some reports going as far as to say that Pep Guardiola had held a personal phone call with the former Atletico Madrid star.

Reporters with Manchester City's Ferran Torres raised the recent rumours, asking the young winger, "There is a lot of talk about [Antoine] Griezmann's departure and [Pep] Guardiola has spoken to him. Would you like to play with him?"

The 21 year-old explained, as relayed by Spanish newspaper AS, "Well he's a great player, obviously he's at Barça, let's see what can happen."

"I don't know if Guardiola has spoken to him, but City is one of the best teams in the world that wants to have the best players to win everything. If it is, good, if not, to continue working..."

The understand at present is that Manchester City have ruled out any move for Antoine Griezmann this summer, with the intention being to sign a striker with a more physical profile and with age more on their side.

That brings Etihad officials closer to Harry Kane at present, with City Xtra's understanding being that Manchester City will return with an improved bid for the player in excess of £100 million in the coming days.

More now, all we can do is take in the transfer speculation surrounding the likes of Antoine Griezmann, and watch how the summer evolves, with the first game of the campaign just over one month away.

