Man City Midfielder Joins English Club on Season-Long Loan

Manchester City central midfielder Lewis Fiorini has joined League One club Lincoln City on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2021/22 season.
The 19-year-old earned himself a five-year-long extension to his contract at Manchester City on Thursday, after impressive performances last season for NAC Breda in the Dutch second tier.

Fiorini impressed on-lookers while playing for the Dutch side, helping them in their bid to achieve a promotion to the Eredivisie with six goals and five assists, as they fell short in the playoffs.

The talented midfielder has risen through the ranks at the City Football Academy after joining the Citizens at just six years of age.

Talking to Lincoln City’s Official website about his loan move, Fiorini spoke about his expectations from this year-long stay at the Sincil Bank Stadium.

"I’ve spoken with the manager, and he’s shown me some of the young talent that he’s worked with over the years. His plans along with Lincoln’s ideas really seem to suit me and I cannot wait to get going.”

He continued, “Last year was my first season in professional football and I managed to settle down, break into the team and scored a few good goals too. I’m hoping to carry that on this season with Lincoln."

The Scotland Under-21 international will join the Lincoln City squad for pre-season training later this week ahead of his first season in the Sky Bet League One.

Fiorini is one among a group of young and highly talented prospects to be sent out on loan in order to gain crucial first-team experience, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis already joining RSC Anderlecht and midfielder Tommy Doyle set to be next in line for a loan move away from the Academy stadium.

