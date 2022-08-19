Liam Delap Could Make Stoke Debut Tomorrow

Liam Delap could make his debut for Stoke City tomorrow after he completed his loan deal from Manchester City yesterday.

Manchester City striker Liam Delap could make his debut for Stoke City tomorrow after completing a loan deal to the Championship club yesterday. The Potters are excited about the prospect of having the striker at the club.

Liam Delap could make his debut tomorrow as Stoke host Sunderland at the Bet365 Stadium at 3pm.

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City. IMAGO / Action Plus

The Manchester City striker has played senior football before, but has limited experience compared to other's his age. Across his entire career in all age groups so far, Liam Delap has 64 goal contributions in 69 games, with only one of them coming in senior football.

Stoke City may give the striker his first start tomorrow against Sunderland. The Potters last lost two, drawn one and won one so far this season, and will be looking to Liam Delap to provide the goals to boost them up the table.

Rory Delap, Liam's father, will relish the challenge of working with his son, as he is a first-team coach at the Championship club. Liam Delap is signed on loan until June 2023, with no option to buy.

Manchester City turned down numerous approaches for the player, but made clear from the beginning they were not willing to lose him on a permanent deal.

Liam Delap will be hoping to get off to a good start in senior football tomorrow, and hopefully grab a goal.

