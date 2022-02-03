Liam Delap Expresses Happiness at Training With Manchester City Squad Amid Transfer Rumours

Liam Delap has responded to recent claims of a potential exit from the club on loan by expressing his happiness at training and working alongside the Manchester City first-team, speaking during a new interview.

In the midst of the toughest season of his life due to consistent injury troubles, Liam Delap has been forced to watch his Manchester City teammates shine on the pitch from the sidelines.

With the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee stamping their authority as first-team players for Manchester City, a potential loan move seemed to be on the cards for the towering striker whose progress has taken a dent this season.

Speaking to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, Liam Delap has rubbished rumours of a loan spell, expressing the high standards at Manchester City that drive him to aspire to reach the top at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m training with the (Manchester City) first-team every day and it can’t get better than that. We have some of the world’s best players and they are right up there because of their attitude in training”, he explained.

Liam Delap continued, “They are all winners, they don’t like losing a tackle, never mind a game. They know what they do on the training pitch goes towards the manager’s selection for games and intensity in training at City is something else.”

Speaking on what makes Manchester City the perfect club for young players, the Englishman revealed, “To be a part of that is amazing and every day, you are learning from the way the players apply themselves and from listening to them. It’s a great environment for a young player to be part of."

"The great thing is that they treat you as equals too. It’s very competitive, but there’s no looking down on the young players.”

Summing up his feelings about Manchester City, Liam Delap expressed, “I am so happy here, it feels like I have been here forever. I just love the place and all the people. I can’t wait to do even more.”

While the youngster was linked with a loan move away in January, it was reported that Manchester City were to 'resist' all offers, with their 'ambition' being for the 18-year old to contribute to the first-team this season - a sign of just how much faith the club have in his talent.

In 2021, Liam Delap signed a contract extension that cemented his stay at Manchester City until 2026 and going by his words, the bond between both player and club is likely to grow even closer in years to come.

