“Life is too short to carry grudges." - Man City chairman reacts to UEFA's ruling

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has admitted in a recent interview that he's willing to put last seasons UEFA ban - which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport - behind him.

In his annual end of season interview with the club, Al Mubarak said that "life's too short to hold grudges" and is looking forward to a healthy working relationship going forward in the competition.

In full he said; “Life is too short to carry grudges. This was a challenge, it’s behind us, end of story. I am now focused on how to help this club compete, win this Champions League, and have a constructive relationship with UEFA - it is the only way to go.”

He also references poor performances in the competition in the past couple of years, and knows the side have to improve if they're to reach European glory.

