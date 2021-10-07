    • October 7, 2021
    "Lifetime Contract IMO", "Give Him Whatever He Wants" - Several Man City Fans Make Their Demands Clear Amid New Contract Reports for Star Man

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to express their unbridled joy over the news that Phil Foden could soon sign a long term deal at the club.
    Foden has become a fan favourite amongst the Etihad Stadium faithful in recent years, after making the jump from being a boyhood Manchester City fan playing in the academy, to scoring goals at Anfield for the first team.

    In that time, the 21-year-old has made 130 appearances for the Etihad club, and as he has announced himself as one of European football's elite young stars, Phil Foden has become one of the club's most valuable assets.

    However, a player who grows up supporting the club and has superstar level talent is a once in a generation type of circumstance for Manchester City - prompting current boss Pep Guardiola to state, "He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for €500 million."

    With that feeling being shared within and around the club, recent reports have suggested that the Stockport-born midfielder is close to signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

    The young attacker appears set to join a growing list of Manchester City stars that have committed their futures to the club, with the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson all having penned in new deals in recent weeks.

    Since the news broke on social media that Phil Foden could be signing a deal to see him remain in sky blue for the foreseeable future, many Manchester City fans have taken to City Xtra to express their delight. 

    It is clear to see how highly thought of the 21-year-old is, and while modern footballers change clubs frequently, Phil Foden appears set to see himself finish his career as one of the all-time greats in blue. 

