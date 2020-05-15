City Xtra
Likely date of Man City's Champions League second leg against Real Madrid set

Matt Astbury

Holding a slender 2-1 lead from the Santiago Bernabeu in late February, Manchester City were set to welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash in March.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic saw all European competition suspended. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, City and Real Madrid are set to lock horns on August 7th - 174 days after the first leg took place.

Before the global health crisis, Pep Guardiola's team were one of the favourites to lift European club football's top prize.

UEFA are set to make decision on this season's Champions League and Europa League competitions on May 27th with an August restart looking like the most realistic option.

If European football's governing body decides to restart European competition in August, this will most likely have a knock-on effect on both the transfer window and the start of next season. 

