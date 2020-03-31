City Xtra
Lionel Messi names Man City starlet among his 15 rising players in European football

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi has named Phil Foden among his 15 rising players in European football, in a recent interview with Journal O Globo.

Foden is highly-regarded by several key figures in the game, non other than Pep Guardiola who views the 19-year-old as a potential legend for Manchester City in years to come.

For the Stockport-born teenager however, praise from one of the greatest players to ever grace the game will be a welcome boost in a season where game time has come at a premium. Lionel Messi has named Foden alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe, Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembele in a list of 15 rising players in European football.

Messi stated: "He will do amazing things in football. He has huge talent."

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis that has struck football enormously, Foden was reportedly lined up by England manager Gareth Southgate to showcase his ability in the senior national team. But with age certainly on his side, there is no doubt that Foden will get plenty more opportunities in the years to come.

