Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lionel Messi Sends Emotional Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement From Football

    Barcelona legend and current Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has paid homage to his Argentine teammate and close friend Sergio Aguero, after the news of his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Following the public confirmation of Sergio Aguero’s retirement from the game in an emotional press conference, tributes poured in from all corners of the sport’s biggest clubs to the finest legends and best players in the game.

    However, tributes don’t come bigger than when they come from a certain Lionel Messi, who addressed his best friend and fellow international teammate in an emotional post to his Instagram account.

    We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of us united us more and more and made us better friends. We are going to continue living them together. With the great joy of lifting the Copa America, all you achieved in England”, said Messi.

    The Argentine captain continued, “The truth is it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most. You will continue to be happy- you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you.”

    Read More

    Now a new stage of your life begins. I am convinced you are going to live it with a smile. All the best in this new stage. I love you a lot, friend. I’m going to miss being with you a lot on the pitch and when we get together with the national team”, said Messi to conclude.

    Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi’s friendship is no secret, with the latter being the godfather to the former’s son, Benjamin - a classy tribute from not just a fellow footballer, but a true friend to the Manchester City legend.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0035280533h
    News

    Lionel Messi Sends Emotional Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement From Football

    1 minute ago
    imago1008681948h
    News

    "The Facts Speak for Themselves!" - Man City Chairman Sends Personal Message to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

    2 hours ago
    imago1008680606h
    News

    "Give Him a Stand!", "Make It Out of Gold and Diamonds" - Many Man City Fans React to Sergio Agüero's Retirement

    4 hours ago
    imago1003051605h
    News

    Journalist Suggests 2022 AFCON Could Be Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

    4 hours ago
    imago0041965804h
    News

    “It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

    6 hours ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Keen On La Liga Switch Despite Potential New Club's Champions League Exit

    9 hours ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    "This is a Club That's Clearly Been Dominating!" - Bernardo Silva Offers Honest Thoughts on Man City's Champions League Hopes

    10 hours ago
    imago1008673744h
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Man City 7-0 Leeds (Premier League)

    10 hours ago