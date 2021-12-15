Lionel Messi Sends Emotional Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement From Football

Barcelona legend and current Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has paid homage to his Argentine teammate and close friend Sergio Aguero, after the news of his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Following the public confirmation of Sergio Aguero’s retirement from the game in an emotional press conference, tributes poured in from all corners of the sport’s biggest clubs to the finest legends and best players in the game.

However, tributes don’t come bigger than when they come from a certain Lionel Messi, who addressed his best friend and fellow international teammate in an emotional post to his Instagram account.

“We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of us united us more and more and made us better friends. We are going to continue living them together. With the great joy of lifting the Copa America, all you achieved in England”, said Messi.

The Argentine captain continued, “The truth is it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most. You will continue to be happy- you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you.”

“Now a new stage of your life begins. I am convinced you are going to live it with a smile. All the best in this new stage. I love you a lot, friend. I’m going to miss being with you a lot on the pitch and when we get together with the national team”, said Messi to conclude.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi’s friendship is no secret, with the latter being the godfather to the former’s son, Benjamin - a classy tribute from not just a fellow footballer, but a true friend to the Manchester City legend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra