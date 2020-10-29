SI.com
Lionel Messi still has Man City as an 'interesting option' - player's father in contact with top club officials over possible move

Adam Booker

After a long summer saga between Manchester City and Lionel Messi, the stories of the Argentine’s possible world shattering move to Manchester City have returned - and unsurprisingly given the recent changes at the Camp Nou.

Reports from Spanish news site El Confidencial have suggested that Lionel Messi keeps in 'constant contact' with national team compatriot and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and has been receiving updates on his situation regarding his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The City striker is yet to decide upon whether to extend his deal and it is currently unknown whether the club have even made a proposal. In recent weeks, there have been claims that the legendary forward has several offers from Italy, however it remains unlikely that he would take another job in Europe after leaving the Etihad in the future.

A possible reunion of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi could also be an influential factor in the Argentine's apparent desire to join the Etihad club. Guardiola’s chances of staying at Manchester City are considered to be very high, as club officials are ‘confident’ he will sign a new deal.

Lionel Messi still has Manchester City as an interesting option, according to the report from Spain, after a long summer of flirting with a move. His father and agent, Jorge, is reportedly in touch with City officials Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain preparing a possible move. However, with the now former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu now out of the club, it remains a mystery whether Messi will choose to stay or not.

Reports over the summer were rife with major claims over the details of a possible City proposal for one of the game's all-time greatest players. It was suggested in early September that City were prepared to offer the player a five-year deal, with two of the five years being spent at New York City following his time in Manchester. That deal never came to fruition, and following a world exclusive interview with Goal, the player opted to remain at Barcelona for the season.

