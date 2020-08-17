Lionel Messi's 'last dance' to be at Manchester City - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #22

On the day Manchester City announced David Silva and Vincent Kompany were to receive a statue in commemoration of their service to the club, the transfer rumours seemingly took a back seat.

However - like a casual day in the life of Manchester City - there's still plenty of news on outgoings and incomings to quench your thirst...

-----

We've STILL got *clap clap* Guardiola!

I don't think I was alone in questioning Pep Guardiola after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon on Saturday night. Questionable tactics and substitutions led to a lot of Manchester City fans questioning his future at the club.

However, according to the Telegraph, the clubs hierarchy believe the Catalan coach is the right way to take this squad forward and talks have already begun about extending his contract past 2021.

Later in the day, Pep Guardiola's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, said this to Goal: “Yes, Pep will stay at City 100 per cent.”

A late update courtesy of Ian Cheeseman suggested that it is 'looking like' Pep Guardiola has signed a short extension to his current Manchester City deal, although this is unconfirmed.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's 'last dance' with City?

Here we go again...

Since Barcelona's humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, major changes have been mooted for the whole club. But could they lose their star man?

Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sera are reporting Lionel Messi could be set to have a 'last dance' style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. They also say City are willing to 'pay whatever it takes' to bring the Argentine to the club.

City and Barca to 'sit down' over Garcia

Fresh reports of a deal linking wantaway youngster Eric Garcia with Barcelona have emerged courtesy of Mundo Deportivo. It is claimed that Manchester City and Barcelona are set to 'sit down' and discuss the price of the transfer.

It's well documented that Manchester City want around €20 million for the player's services, however the Spanish giants are hoping to get him at a cut price.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

A LOT of Koulibaly updates

We could've wrote an essay on this today - Kalidou Koulibaly is clearly Manchester City's number one target to replace the recently retired Vincent Kompany.

The day kicked off with Sky in Italy reporting that Napoli are confident Manchester City want the defender, 'despite his age and huge price tag'. This was backed up by La Repubblica later in the day, who claimed Manchester City are ready to 'relaunch' their efforts with a fresh offer. Pep Guardiola is said to be the 'driving force' behind the deal and is a huge admirer of the Senegalese international's talent.

Courier dell Sport also claim that the latest offer from the Blues came on August 6th and was worth a little over €70 million including bonuses. RaiSport claimed that City will offer the same amount, with Napoli lowering their initial valuation to around €80 million.

And for a THIRD time, Alfredo Pedulla says Manchester City's last offer was around €63 million plus bonuses - with the club set to return with a new offer.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

City ready to trigger Luiz's buy-back clause

Former Manchester City player Douglas Luiz could be heading back to the Etihad Stadium after an impressive season with Aston Villa. GloboEsporte in Brazil say the club are 'moving' to trigger his £25 million release clause.

However, contradicting reports from John Percy of the Telegraph say Manchester City have no plans to trigger Luiz's buy-back clause and it's 'highly likely' that Aston Villa will offer the Brazilian a new contract ahead of the season.

David Silva delaying a move, another player offered

On a day of great emotion, David Silva has officially left Manchester City - with the club announcing a statue commemorating his 10 years of service to be displayed in front of the Etihad Stadium.

However, despite it looking like his move to Lazio was all but agreed, he's delayed the 'yes' for a few days. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Silva isn't sure about the move ahead amidst interest from Al-Sadd and Valencia.

Lazio has been a potential destination for a second Manchester City player this summer too, with Il Messaggero suggesting that central defender Nicolas Otamendi has been offered to Lazio. However, the possibility of a deal for the defender has ‘disappeared’, with no clear reason why. It has been previously suggested that Valencia would be the only feasible destination for the Argentine veteran, should he leave the club this summer.

Man City monitoring Santos wonderkid

Lastly, Manchester City are 'monitoring the development' of Santos wonderkid Alison Matheus (16), and have been in touch with those representing him to find out about the possibility of a move.

There is plenty of pressure on the teenager striker, with Sport Witness pointing out that local media are highlighting the fact that he’s scored more goals than the likes of Neymar, Gabigol and Rodrygo at this age.

It is important to note that Manchester City can only sign the teenager when he turns 18, and thus would have to find a solution for the player should they sign him before the landmark birthday.

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harryasiddall

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra