'Liverpool Are A Million Miles Away From Manchester City' States Jamie Carragher

Liverpool lost against Manchester United and are yet to win so far this season meanwhile Manchester City have won two and drawn one which has led to Jamie Carragher saying his old side are a long way off the current Premier League Champions.

Manchester City's first two games went swimmingly as they impressed with a 2-0 win against West Ham and a 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

Fabinho and Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench in the Man United Liverpool contest. IMAGO / PA Images

They then went onto get a draw against Newcastle after being 3-1 down showing their spirit and fight which is what has made them Premier League Champions four times in the last five season.

Liverpool, City's closest competitors for those titles, have started their season in the complete opposite way.

They drew 2-2 to Fulham on the opening day of the season and followed it up with another disappointing draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in action for their legends teams IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds had a chance to kickstart their campaign at Old Trafford but it only made their season worse as they lost for the first time handing United their first win of the season which had led to Carragher comparing City and Liverpool.

Speaking after the Liverpool Manchester United game on Sky Sports he said: "Liverpool Are A Million Miles Away From Manchester City."

As it stands Liverpool are currently five points off them in the league but in terms of performance level they look like they are far off City and even the two North London clubs.

