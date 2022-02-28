"Liverpool Are Not Going to Drop Points" - Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Premier League Title Race Message to Manchester City Squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side will have to be nearly perfect from now till the end of the campaign to retain the Premier League title and fend off the challenge posed by Liverpool.

Manchester City took a huge step in retaining the Premier League title as they returned to winning ways at the weekend with a narrow triumph over Everton at Goodison Park, with Phil Foden bagging the only goal of the tie.

Bouncing back from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham, City's late victory over the Toffees increased their lead over second-placed Liverpool to six points, having played an extra game.

Whilst some may consider winning ugly against Frank Lampard’s side as a rarity, Pep Guardiola believes such closely-fought wins are to expected till the end of the season, and that Manchester City have next to no margin for error during their title run-in due to the quality possessed by the chasing pack.

“Every game will be similar to (Everton), for sure," Guardiola said after his side's 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"Everyone plays to survive, for the Europa League, for the Champions League, to be champions. Every game will be a battle.

"We have spoken about that. It is not the first time we have been in this situation and we learn from the past.

“If you want to be champions in the Premier League against this rival - Liverpool are not going to drop points - you have to do a job in nearly all the games. I don’t know how it is going to finish, but we are going to try.

"Every game will be an incredibly tough battle and we have to face every game knowing if we drop points, it will be difficult to be champions."

