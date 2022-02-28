Skip to main content

"Liverpool Are Not Going to Drop Points" - Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Premier League Title Race Message to Manchester City Squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side will have to be nearly perfect from now till the end of the campaign to retain the Premier League title and fend off the challenge posed by Liverpool.

Manchester City took a huge step in retaining the Premier League title as they returned to winning ways at the weekend with a narrow triumph over Everton at Goodison Park, with Phil Foden bagging the only goal of the tie.

Bouncing back from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham, City's late victory over the Toffees increased their lead over second-placed Liverpool to six points, having played an extra game.

Whilst some may consider winning ugly against Frank Lampard’s side as a rarity, Pep Guardiola believes such closely-fought wins are to expected till the end of the season, and that Manchester City have next to no margin for error during their title run-in due to the quality possessed by the chasing pack.

Pep x Klopp 2

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

KDB goal vs Liverpool Away

Kevin De Bruyne rescued a point for Manchester City against Liverpool at Anfield last year.

Every game will be similar to (Everton), for sure," Guardiola said after his side's 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

Read More

"Everyone plays to survive, for the Europa League, for the Champions League, to be champions. Every game will be a battle.

"We have spoken about that. It is not the first time we have been in this situation and we learn from the past.

Rodri block vs Liverpool Away

Rodri denied Liverpool from snatching a late win at Anfield with a crucial block.

Pep x Klopp 1

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

If you want to be champions in the Premier League against this rival - Liverpool are not going to drop points - you have to do a job in nearly all the games. I don’t know how it is going to finish, but we are going to try.

"Every game will be an incredibly tough battle and we have to face every game knowing if we drop points, it will be difficult to be champions."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep x Klopp Cover
News

"Liverpool Are Not Going to Drop Points" - Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Premier League Title Race Message to Manchester City Squad

By Srinivas Sadhanand
56 seconds ago
Pep Cover Everton Away
News

Pep Guardiola Hits Out at Chelsea and Manchester United in Suggestion That Both Teams Sit Back and Defend

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago1006925389h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
1 hour ago
imago1010191279h
News

Manchester City Made €50 Million Bid For Atletico Madrid Star in 2020 Reveals Matteo Moretto

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
imago1009586823h (2)
Match Coverage

Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup Fifth Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai
3 hours ago
imago1002826844h
News

Manchester City Face Goalkeeper Injury Blow Ahead of FA Cup Tie With Peterborough United

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
imago1010173353h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Oleksandr Zinchenko Latest Ahead of Peterborough FA Cup Tie

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away
News

"I Would Love to Hug Them" - Pep Guardiola Hails 'Incredible' Manchester City Away Support Following Everton Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
4 hours ago