Liverpool Conclude Investigation into Alleged Man City Spitting Incident Despite Spokesperson Revealing 'Substantial' Evidence

Liverpool have concluded their investigation by stating there has been no proof that a member of Manchester City's backroom staff was spat at during last month's 2-2 draw at Anfield.

It was a feisty game on the pitch and - allegedly - a rather unhygienic one off it, with Manchester City reporting that a member of their backroom staff was spat at by a Liverpool fan in the crowd during the match.

A pair of fans were indeed found to have been "behaving aggressively" towards City staff, and Liverpool stated on Tuesday afternoon that they have moved the fans to seats away from the dugout for future matches.

But, following a lengthy investigation, Liverpool have decided that no further action will be taken against the fans, citing a lack of evidence that there was any spitting involved.

According to a Liverpool spokesperson, as quoted by Simon Mullock of the Mirror, "The evidence gathered was substantial and included statements from Manchester City’s backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage and CCTV recordings."

"We have followed the club’s official sanctions processes & appropriate actions have been taken. We would like to thank all parties who have supported this investigation and now consider this matter closed.”

The match at Anfield ended square, with Manchester City twice equalising to claim a point. Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne were the scorers for Pep Guardiola's team.

This is not the first time that Manchester City fans will be left feeling unsatisfied with disciplinary measures taken against Liverpool fans, with plenty of supporters left disappointed by the lack of action taken when Liverpool supporters crowded and vandalised a team bus back in 2018.

On that day, two police officers were hurt during the attack on the bus, which left the vehicle unsafe to drive.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra