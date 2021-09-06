Liverpool Defender Pays Jack Grealish Ultimate Compliment Following Man City Switch

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Jack Grealish upon his British-record move to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish joined the Premier League champions from Aston Villa for £100 million in August, surpassing Paul Pogba as the most expensive signing in the English top-flight.

The 25-year-old has featured in all of City's games since his arrival to the east side of Manchester, coming off the bench in his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield and making the starting XI in league clashes against Tottenham, Norwich City and Arsenal.

After helping his boyhood side gain promotion to the English top-flight in 2019, Grealish has established his status as one of the best talents in the Premier League with two stellar campaigns at Villa Park, before playing a key role for his country at the European Championships this summer.

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has established his status as one of the best attacking full-backs across Europe, has delivered his verdict on his international teammate, who has scored and assisted once for City since the start of the campaign.

The Champions League winner said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo: "Jack (Grealish)’s recent club move has shown us his talents are for being part of a team that is trying to push for big trophies across the board over the course of the season."

Alexander-Arnold, 21, further discussed how Grealish will now have a platform to showcase his talent in the Champions League, which was one of the biggest factors that persuaded the Birmingham-born star to sign for City.

He added: “Obviously, now coming in and playing Champions League football will be a big opportunity and a big stage for him (Grealish) to show his talents on as well."

City secured the arrival of Grealish in a bid to compete on all fronts again this season, and potentially going one step further in the Champions League after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat against Chelsea in May.

Grealish is keen to work on his all-round game under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who has been pleased with how quickly the Villa academy graduate has settled to life in east Manchester.

