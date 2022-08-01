Skip to main content

Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Has Given Erling Haaland Some Advice

Virgil Van Dijk came up against Erling Haaland in a Manchester City shirt for the first time in the Community Shield with the Dutchman coming out on top as his side won 3-1 but he had some words for City's new main man.

Liverpool came out as 3-1 winners in the English seasons curtain raiser with Trent Alexander-Arnold opening the scoring before Julian Alvarez got the equaliser.

Erling Haaland

Haaland beating Van Dijk to a cross

Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez wrapped up the game for Jurgen Klopp's men with Haaland not having the easiest of debuts after missing what can be described as a sitter at the end of the game.

Speaking about Haaland Van Dijk said: "Focus is always the same for any striker, he has a lot of qualities to make life difficult for defenders.

"He will make defenders' lives in England horrible, he's so direct, he has everything, he can head the ball, he's quick. Today we kept him at bay, he had one chance, two maybe. Other than that we did well.

Haaland duelling with Roberto Firmino 

Haaland duelling with Roberto Firmino 

"I'm not going to give him too much advice but he will know he has to focus on his own game and not look at what others say. There's pressure on people who come in for big price tags. What can you do about it?

"You come in to perform and a club pays a transfer fee. You can't do anything about it. You put your head down, work and in his case try and score as many goals for City as possible. Same for Darwin in our case, hopefully in our case he can score more."

City will lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League on 16th October at Anfield.

