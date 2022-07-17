Skip to main content

Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Backs Erling Haaland To Shine For Manchester City

Manchester City have let two of their star attackers over the last few years Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling leave this summer with the hope being that their big new summer signing of Erling Haaland can cover the attacking output that will be lost.

Former Manchester City man Robbie Fowler, more fondly remembered for his time at Liverpool, has backed Haaland to do well under Pep Guardiola.

Robbie Fowler

Fowler as a manager

The striker ,who has tried his hand in management, played 92 games for Manchester City scoring 27 goals.

He was his most successful at Liverpool though where he is renowned as a legend as he played 368 games and scored 182 goals with fans often referring to him as 'God'.

City supporters will hope that Haaland will have a similar if not better record whilst playing for them and they will certainly hope he manages to play 368 games for them.

Haaland at Dortmund

Haaland at Dortmund

Writing in his Daily Mirror column he said: "I've heard it said he might need time to settle in and, of course, he will have to adapt to the way Pep Guardiola sets up City to play.

"Then there's the Premier League, and the eyes of the world on him,  watching to see how he copes with English football. All that might be true but, make no mistake, I'm convinced Haaland will hit the ground running, he's a born goal scorer who has bagged goals for fun since he started playing.

"If you're playing for a big team you should have pressure to perform, especially at somewhere like City. Yet, wherever he's been, goals have flowed and that makes him a confident striker because scoring is second nature to him."

He continued: "His stats back it up. They are off the scale for club and country and Guardiola knows that if anyone can guarantee goals, it's Haaland. It all comes so naturally. That's why City have pushed the boat out to sign him."

With the new Premier League season fast approaching we shall soon see if Haaland hits the ground running.

