'Not Just One Team'- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Assesses Manchester City's Title Chances

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has said that he believes that the Premier League title picture is more competitive this season as Manchester City are not yet ahead of the pack.

The Cityzens remain the favourites to secure another league title but currently sit second, two points behind Arsenal in first.

The Gunners are proving to be worthy title challengers, having only lost one game all season, while winning one game more than the Sky Blues.

Alongside their loss to Liverpool, City have also dropped points in draws against Newcastle United and Aston Villa, allowing Mikel Arteta's side to take a slight advantage in the league.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Since the loss to Liverpool, The Cityzens have responded well. Pep Guardiola's side beat an impressive Brighton side 3-1 before running out 1-0 winners against Leicester.

In contrast, The Reds' form since they beat Man City in what looked to be a season-defining win has dropped off a cliff.

Klopp's side lost to bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest the game after their monumental victory and were beaten 2-1 by a struggling Leeds United side in the following match.

The two losses have left Liverpool ninth in the table, eight points adrift of the top four and 13 points behind City at this early stage of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of the Leeds defeat, Klopp admitted that his side were not currently involved in the title picture, but that City are not cruising to the title themselves, even in the absence of their usual challengers.

“City is not running away (with the title) (which) obviously makes it more competitive,” The German manager said in his pre-Leeds press conference.

“There’s not just one team or two teams up front, there are three, four, five teams up front. My problem with that is that we are not one of them."

While Klopp's point about there being up to five teams up front may be true, it appears that the title challengers as of now are Arsenal and City.

Tottenham do sit three points behind The Cityzens but have suffered recent defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, who sit fourth and fifth respectively.

If Spurs can't beat the teams around them it is unlikely that they will be genuine title challengers.

The title seems to be heading to either The Emirates or The Etihad right now, with the two games between the sides likely being key in deciding the race for the trophy.

The two clubs were initially supposed to go head-to-head on 19 October, but this was postponed to accommodate The Gunners' Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

