Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Defended Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has started his Premier League career in good form with two goals on his debut against West Ham followed up by an assist against Bournemouth to silence all the critics who judged him off his Community Shield performance. 

The Norwegian international struggled to get into the game against Liverpool and in additional time he missed a sitter from close range which would have only been a consolation goal anyway but he received lots of criticism from fans.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Klopp's side have started slowly in the Premier League, drawing their first two games

The reaction from fans is something that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has unfortunately been accustomed to as supporters from all around the world jumped on Darwin Nunez's pre-season performances stating he would be a flop basing it off one brief outing. 

Klopp, who has always been full of praise for his rival Pep Guardiola, spoke to Sky Sports about the issues new signings have to face due to the pressure on their shoulders.

He said: "It's crazy how quick we judge people, wow! Imagine if somebody did that to us and said, 'First day of work, it didn't work out. Go home, we never want to see you again! And you don't get a second chance by the way' - we would have all been long gone! No chance."

Haaland

Haaland shutdown his critics fairly quickly

He added: "It's funny as well, we won against Manchester City the week before the season and everybody was asking, 'will Haaland score this and that?', a week is like 10 years in football!"

Nunez like Haaland started his Premier League career in fine form with one goal and one assist against Fulham but he could not continue that against Crystal Palace as he got sent off for violent conduct reacting badly to Joachim Anderson's wind-up tactics.

He won't be back now for Liverpool until the start of September whilst Haaland is expected to start against Newcastle next weekend.

