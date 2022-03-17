Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Makes Controversial Claim on Manchester City Striker Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rubbished claims suggesting that Manchester City failed to score in their goalless draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend due to the absence of a natural striker in their first-team ranks.

The race for the Premier League title took another twist in the latest round of fixtures as Manchester City dropped two crucial points in a drab showing in front of goal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's men - who saw themselves 13 points adrift of the league leaders a few weeks ago - pounced on the champions' latest slip with a crucial 2-0 victory against Arsenal to close the gap to the Sky Blues to just one point ahead of their visit to the Etihad Stadium in April.

After a goalless first-half, goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino sealed the all-important points for the Merseyside outfit in north London, where City were bailed out by a late Rodri winner on New Year's Day to maintain his side's fine winning run in the Premier League.

Speaking in his post-match press conference on Wednesday evening, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about his thoughts on whether Manchester City have a disadvantage in terms of personnel owing to the absence of an out-and-out striker in the senior squad. The German manager said: "Talking about (Manchester) City as if they would miss a striker, that's a joke. One day they are the best team in the world and the next day, they don't have a striker. "You're telling me (Kevin) De Bruyne hit the crossbar (against Crystal Palace) because there was no striker. They had five or six clear, goalscoring chances. It had nothing to do with not having a striker."

There is arguably some element of truth in Klopp's comments as Manchester City did squander a host of chances to find the breakthrough, most of which they would have put away on another day.

The stalemate against Crystal Palace on Monday evening saw Guardiola's side record successive goalless draws after failing to score in the second-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon last week.

City's attention switches to the FA Cup this weekend, as the Sky Blues look to recover from their underwhelming run of form lately by seeing off Southampton - who held the Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw in January - in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at St. Mary's.

