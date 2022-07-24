Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Thinks Manchester City Will Win The Premier League

Manchester City are hoping to win their third consecutive Premier League title this season, but know they will face stiff competition from several clubs. One of these sides is Liverpool, who have pushed City hard over the last few seasons and are the last team to have beaten the Cityzens to the trophy.

The Reds proved to be worthy competitors to City once again last season, finishing only one point behind the champions. However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that winning the title isn't his priority, and that he expects the Sky Blues to retain the trophy.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

The Merseyside natives have enjoyed one of the most successful periods of their recent history under the German manager and have boosted their squad for the upcoming campaign, signing Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez for £64million. However, the former Dortmund manager is remaining level-headed in his aspirations for next season and has given his verdict on who he believes will be crowned champions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It's always like this: the main target is to qualify for the Champions League. It's really difficult enough already. When you reach that and then still have time to fight for the title, then you do that. But for the majority of the season you fight for the Champions League."

"That will be a massive fight (for the Premier League title), oh my god. That's the Premier League. I have no idea who will make the race, it looks like City in the end will be the champion. If we hadn't have been champion I think they would've won it five or six times in a row which is really crazy in this country. But our target is to play the best possible season for us. What can we squeeze out? Let's see. Really looking forward to it."

Both City and Liverpool have experienced upheaval this summer, with the Reds losing Sadio Mane and the Citzyens saying goodbye to Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Given that both clubs have had to lose key players this summer, Klopp believes that his side have had a similar window to their rivals, saying: "City didn't just bring in players, they've given two to Arsenal and one to Chelsea."

"We're in a similar situation where you can't always go with the same team. You need fresh blood and legs.

"City are in a similar situation to us and we did things in a similar way. In the end, they (other top six clubs) will all have fantastic football players like we will and it's (the title race) a question of who makes the most of it."

While Klopp has downplayed Liverpool's title chances, it is likely that this was done to take the pressure off his players ahead of the new campaign. Considering his club have kept Mohamed Salah and have added Nunez to their ranks, you'd expect them to push City all the way once more.

Read More Manchester City Coverage