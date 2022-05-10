Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Offers First Take on Erling Haaland Joining Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has provided his first take on the imminent signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City, in a new interview with Sky Sports.

Manchester City are set to finalise a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland by the end of the week, with the move seeing the player make the switch to the North-West of England in a £64 million deal and on a five-year contact.

The Premier League champions have been without a recognised striker for two seasons now, following the initial limited involvement of club legend Sergio Aguero last season, followed by the exit of the Argentine star to Barcelona last summer.

Manchester City have made do in the meantime however, with manager Pep Guardiola often playing a false-nine system where players such as Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have all occupied the furthest forward central role.

This is set to come to an end though ahead of the 2022/2023 season, with the current Premier League leaders on the verge of signing a player that many see as the final piece of Pep Guardiola’s puzzle.

IMAGO / Revierfoto While many within the football world have had their say on the deal since the news originally broke from trusted journalist David Ornstein, the latest name to offer their take is none other than Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. IMAGO / Eibnar "I signed a new contract (at Liverpool) knowing that Manchester City would not stop developing,” Jurgen Klopp has told Sky Sports in a new interview this week. "It's not about (Manchester) City to define if we (Liverpool) can be happy or not, it's about us and what we can make of it. You have so many opportunities and so many different ways to win a football game, and we have to find just one. It's possible obviously and we can do that." IMAGO / Uwe Kraft The Liverpool manager continued, "We face City two, three - with cup competitions, the Champions League - five, six times maybe a year but not more often than all the rest." "If Erling Haaland goes there, it will not weaken them, definitely not. I think there's enough spoken about this transfer. I know there is a lot of talk out there about money, but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this."

Jurgen Klopp currently finds himself in a title race with Pep Guardiola, as Manchester City lead his Liverpool side by three points at the top of the Premier League table, and the Sky Blues boss will hope that the acquisition of Erling Haaland swings the title in the Citizen’s favour for many seasons to come.

The Norwegian international currently has as many as 85 goals in 88 matches in his Borussia Dortmund career, also securing 23 assists - demonstrating what devastating a player Pep Guardiola is adding to his ranks in Manchester.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube