Liverpool Midfielder Identifies Man City Star As Player He 'Looks Up To'

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has identified Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne as a player he 'looks up to', during a recent conversation with the Athletic this week.

The 27 year-old midfielder has had an injury hit season under Jurgen Klopp, making just 14 appearances in all competitions thus far after suffering from a long-term knee injury. Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the entire Champions League group stage campaign as well as the first few months of the domestic cups and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

But speaking to the Athletic this week, the former Southampton man spoke openly on a number of topics, including the likes of data, looking further than players simply providing assists, and the impact Kevin de Bruyne has had on inspiring his own personal game.

Despite showing an admiration for Manchester United's playmaker Bruno Fernandes, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was keen to identify Manchester City's Belgian midfield star as someone whom he models his game on as much as possible.

Oxlade-Chamberlain explained, "De Bruyne would be who I would look up to in terms of how he's producing numbers and the way he plays, one that I look to and think, yeah, he's got great numbers."

"He would be the one that I’d look to to try and play the way he does. How positive he is when he’s turning, running with the ball, he’s playing forwards, also getting in wide areas, putting a lot of crosses in and running down the channels. I’d say he’s the most dynamic player and one that I try and play very similar to when I’m in that position.”

The Liverpool man was keen to joke at seeing himself and Kevin de Bruyne outlined and compared on a comparison chart within the Athletic's article, but reaffirmed that the Belgium international has more output on the pitch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said, “You get a player like Kevin, who you say maybe his ball retention might not be great, but when you get the one or the two passes spot on, people forget how many times you’ve tried it and lost it. Don’t mind seeing that by the way, me and Kev De Bruyne! Just he’s got a lot more output than me!”

The two men have been some distance from eachother in terms of Premier League position this season, with Kevin de Bruyne on track for his third Premier League title in just four seasons - adding to a remarkable tally since making the switch to Manchester in the summer of 2015.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will now be looking to return to the sort of form that saw him secure his move to Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £35 million.

