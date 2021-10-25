Liverpool Send Security Team to Man City Training Base As Part of Ongoing Investigation

Liverpool have reportedly sent members of their in-house security team to the City Football Academy, as part of their ongoing investigations into an alleged spitting incident at Anfield earlier this month.

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Anfield, in which the reigning Premier League champions were forced to come back from behind on two occassions to snatch a point - the very least they deserved from the game.

However, and possibly as expected given the on-field rivalry between the two teams, there was plenty of action on the touchline with Pep Guardiola's dugout at the centre of most of the heat.

Aside from James Milner's challenge that caused plenty of anger from Pep Guardiola towards the fourth official on the day, celebrations from the Manchester City dugout allegedly sparked an unsavoury reaction from one Liverpool supporter.

Manchester City lodged a complaint with Liverpool following the 2-2 draw at Anfield, as the Premier League champions claimed one home supporter had spat towards their bench on the touchline, during celebrations of Phil Foden’s equaliser.

According to an exclusive report from Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Liverpool have now sent members of their in-house security team to Manchester City to 'gather information' and take witness statements, after 'stepping up' their investigation into the aforementioned allegations.

The Mirror also quote one Manchester City source, who explains, “Liverpool have taken the complaint extremely seriously and have promised to take firm action. There is a wealth of evidence to prove what happened.”

According to Simon Mullock's report, Manchester City have been 'impressed' with Liverpool’s response to the matter.

While the investigation is ongoing, the feeling within Manchester City is one of confidence that the correct sanctions can be laid out by Liverpool, for an event that they seem confident took place.

On the field in recent weeks, both sides have remained solely focused on their respective title challenges as they have gone strength to strength in the Premier League and Champions League.

