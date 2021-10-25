    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool Send Security Team to Man City Training Base As Part of Ongoing Investigation

    Liverpool have reportedly sent members of their in-house security team to the City Football Academy, as part of their ongoing investigations into an alleged spitting incident at Anfield earlier this month.
    Author:

    Manchester City and Liverpool played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Anfield, in which the reigning Premier League champions were forced to come back from behind on two occassions to snatch a point - the very least they deserved from the game.

    However, and possibly as expected given the on-field rivalry between the two teams, there was plenty of action on the touchline with Pep Guardiola's dugout at the centre of most of the heat.

    Aside from James Milner's challenge that caused plenty of anger from Pep Guardiola towards the fourth official on the day, celebrations from the Manchester City dugout allegedly sparked an unsavoury reaction from one Liverpool supporter.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    Manchester City lodged a complaint with Liverpool following the 2-2 draw at Anfield, as the Premier League champions claimed one home supporter had spat towards their bench on the touchline, during celebrations of Phil Foden’s equaliser.

    According to an exclusive report from Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Liverpool have now sent members of their in-house security team to Manchester City to 'gather information' and take witness statements, after 'stepping up' their investigation into the aforementioned allegations.

    The Mirror also quote one Manchester City source, who explains, “Liverpool have taken the complaint extremely seriously and have promised to take firm action. There is a wealth of evidence to prove what happened.”

    According to Simon Mullock's report, Manchester City have been 'impressed' with Liverpool’s response to the matter.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    While the investigation is ongoing, the feeling within Manchester City is one of confidence that the correct sanctions can be laid out by Liverpool, for an event that they seem confident took place.

    On the field in recent weeks, both sides have remained solely focused on their respective title challenges as they have gone strength to strength in the Premier League and Champions League.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_34656751
    News

    Liverpool Send Security Team to Man City Training Base As Part of Ongoing Investigation

    just now
    sipa_35645133
    News

    "Love Him", "What A Guy!" - Several Man City Fans Delighted With Jack Grealish's Response to Brighton Fans

    28 minutes ago
    Torres contract
    News

    Man City Forward Set for Two-Year Contract Extension With Wages Doubled

    44 minutes ago
    Pep vs Brighton 2
    News

    Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Sky Sports Reporter for Question Regarding Man City Issue

    12 hours ago
    58
    News

    Pep Guardiola Highlights One Aspect of Phil Foden's Game That Has A Room for Improvement Following Brighton Win

    13 hours ago
    Foden vs Brighton
    News

    “The Manager Will Tell Us We Can Be Better” - Phil Foden Believes Man City Can Improve Following Brighton Win

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35712194
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Provides Update on Fitness Following Recent Injury Struggles

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35714001
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Showers Praise on Man City Star After Vintage Performance Against Brighton

    16 hours ago