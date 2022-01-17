Liverpool Star Heaps Praise on Manchester City For Being 'One of the Best Teams in Premier League History'

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has been complimentary of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side's status as one of the Premier League's greatest ever teams, and why pushing them to the brink is harder than it looks.

After notching an impressive 12 Premier League wins in a row following the narrow but dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend, Manchester City have been in unstoppable touch in recent months.

A sizeable 11-point gap currently separates Pep Guardiola’s side and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with the win over the reigning European champions piling on further pressure on the Anfield club to maintain their own high levels.

As per the official Liverpool club website following their 1-0 victory over Brentford at the weekend, Andy Robertson was quizzed about whether his side are focused on pushing Manchester City to the hilt in the title race.

“We can’t focus on Man City. Man City are one of the best teams in the Premier League history and they’ve shown that especially over the last six or seven weeks, they’ve just been winning 1-0s, 2-1s and just been doing enough to win games. That’s what wins you championships”, he explained.

Robertson discussed the competition between both clubs, saying, “They’re a fantastic team, they can win every game, we know that. The two seasons we competed really tightly with them, it was just win, win, both teams.”

Amassing the most number of points in the 2017/18 campaign (100) and following that up with a domestic treble in a 98-point season, this current Manchester City side belongs right up there amongst the pantheon of greats in English football.

In the ongoing campaign as well, their unrelenting run to get results and grind wins out is a sign of potential champions, as pointed out by the Scottish left-back.

With Pep Guardiola’s men looking set to make history once again, it is certainly going to be a herculean task for Andy Robertson and co. to topple this relentless Manchester City side.

