Liverpool Star Makes Claim on 'Different Breed' Manchester City's Character Despite FA Cup Semi-Final Loss

Trent Alexander-Arnold laid out how Liverpool managed to play Manchester City off the park at Wembley in the FA Cup on Saturday but warned his side of the character possessed by Pep Guardiola's men ahead of their title run-in.

Manchester City failed to beat Liverpool for the second time in the space of a week as the Premier League champions suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final following their recent 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the league.

Off the back of securing a place in the Champions League semi-final in midweek, the best sides in England faced off in an entertaining battle for a berth in the FA Cup final at Wembley, where Liverpool came out on top owing to an incredible first-half performance against their title rivals.

A slow start from City saw the Reds take the lead through Ibrahima Konate, who sent a towering header into the back of the net to score his third goal of the campaign across all competitions.

IMAGO / Focus Images Sadio Mane soon pounced on Zack Steffen's carelessness in possession to give his side a two-goal cushion before adding a brilliant third with a volley at the Manchester City keeper's near post on the cusp of half-time. Following his side's first win in six clashes against Manchester City on Saturday, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold opened up on how Jurgen Klopp's men outclassed the Premier League champions at Wembley. "We decided to drop off a little step further. We played a high line but we just didn’t give them the opportunity to play in behind us as much as they (City) wanted," the England international said, as quoted by The Daily Mail. Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's most creative outlets since he first broke into the first-team from the academy ranks at Melwood, having directly contributed to 20 goals across all competitions for the Reds this term. IMAGO / PA Images The 23-year-old added: "It worked a treat. We pressed them (City) high, we won the ball back when we lost it in that first-half. "I don’t think I have known a team to run over Manchester City as we did. It was a difficult game against difficult opposition – they are a different breed to anything else in the world. "But I think the first-half in particular we were outstanding, we pressed them (City) how we wanted to press and it was a really good performance from us." With just one point separating Liverpool and City and seven games left to play in the league campaign, Alexander-Arnold believes that his side will need to be ready to pounce on any slip-ups from Pep Guardiola's men. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The full-back said: "Over the last few years, they (City) have shown they have got strong character and that setbacks don’t really bother them too much. "All we can hope for is that a team takes points off them (City) and we are in a position to pounce on that. "We can only win our games and see what happens. Hopefully if we win all our games, someone will do us a favour."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube