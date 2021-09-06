Liverpool Star Praises "World-Class" Man City Forward As "Role Model"

Liverpool’s star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has piled on the praise for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, labelling the forward as 'world-class' on and off the pitch.

Manchester City and Liverpool have developed a fierce professional rivalry in recent years, owing to the sheer quality of both Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues and Jurgen Klopp’s Red Machine.

The two clubs have shared the Premier League title between each other across the previous four seasons, and despite the antagonism between the two sides, there is a distinct mutual feeling of respect - especially amongst players and staff alike.

In a recent interview whilst on international duty with the Three Lions, one Liverpool star has heaped praise upon Manchester City's Raheem Sterling - who is also an England teammate.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

As per an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heavily praised Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling owing to his activism regarding racial equality in sport.

During the interview, the Liverpool full-back was asked about the abhorrent racially-motivated abuse targeted towards Raheem Sterling during England’s 4-0 victory over Hungary last week, and whilst Alexander-Arnold insisted that he “didn’t really hear anything offensive”, he went on to laud the Sky Blues’ winger.

Owing to Raheem Sterling’s excellent development both personally and professionally throughout his career, Alexander-Arnold noted that “the way Raheem’s evolved from a boy to a man has been spectacular.”

In recent years, Raheem Sterling has established himself as a keen advocate for racial equality in football and his public stance on the matter has led to Alexander-Arnold noting, “He’s a role model for everyone around the country. A role model for me, definitely. Raheem’s turned himself into a world-class player and a world-class person.”

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho

Trent Alexander-Arnold heavily praising Raheem Sterling in this manner indicates that the England winger’s work in campaigning against racism in football has led to the Manchester City star becoming respected by his peers for his stance on the matter.

The Liverpool full-back’s comments indicate there is a strong admiration for Raheem Sterling’s anti-racism activism, and consequently, it is likely that there are many more players who also greatly admire the winger for his involvement in combatting racial inequality within the sport.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra