Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Names Two Factors That Have Helped Man City 'Enormously' During December

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has pointed out an advantage that has helped Pep Guardiola’s men ‘enormously’ in the race for the coveted Premier League title, speaking to Dutch press recently.

Notching up eleven consecutive victories in the Premier League over the course of the past three months, Manchester City’s unassailable run in the top-flight has put them in the driving seat in the title race.

Sitting ten points clear at the top of the table, Pep Guardiola’s side have made light work of what was expected to be a three-horse race at the start of the season with Chelsea and Liverpool both vying for the Premier League title.

As per a new interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has commented on why he believes Manchester City have had an upper hand in the title race so far.

“(Manchester) City have come through the December month particularly well. Few injuries, few corona attacks, that helps enormously”, explained the Dutch international.

He continued, “A small example. At the same time as me, Fabinho and Thiago tested positive. Three boys in the axis of the team.”

While van Dijk is certainly right about the impact of COVID-19 and injuries on any side, his assessment of Manchester City’s consistency does imply that a slice of has luck has been on the league leaders' side.

The reality of the situation is the club have adapted when struck with adversity - for instance, beating PSG in the Champions League despite Kevin De Bruyne being unable to play after testing positive for the virus.

It is also worth noting that on the argument of injuries, crucial figures to Manchester City’s Premier League title win in the 2020/21 season have missed several fixtures this season due to injuries, such as John Stones and Phil Foden in particular.

Manchester City’s unrivalled consistency boils down to two things: Their insatiable thirst for glory, as indicated by their team selection against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, and secondly, the fact that they’re simply the best team in England.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra