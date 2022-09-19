Liverpool Youngster James Balagizi Admits He Supported Manchester City

James Balagizi who is on the book at Liverpool has come out and admitted he supporter.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the two clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title over the last few seasons with both sides getting 90 plus points on a few occasions

This has been great to watch for the neutral as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have locked horns just like they did in the Bundesliga.

So it is very rare when a player comes out and says that they have switched from supporting one of those sides to another.

That is exactly what 18-year-old James Balagizi has done.

James Balagizi used to support Manchester City

Balagizi has been at both clubs during his youth career but he signed his proffessional contract at Liverpool in 2020.

At the start of this season he joined Crawley Town on loan and has played 10 games for the club scoring three whilst getting one assist.

In a recent interview with the Liverpool Echo he revealed all.

He said: "I supported Manchester City growing up, but the more I read and learned about Liverpool and the longer I’ve been there, the more you realise just how special the club is.

"When I moved from under-11s and I saw the opportunities the club was giving, it was so appealing to see the chances they were giving to young players all the time. I remember thinking, 'How is that even possible?

"It was so inspiring for a young kid and a family to see Liverpool was always a club looking to give opportunities to young players."

Manchester City will be hoping that they will not come to regret letting him go.

